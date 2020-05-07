Critical Review: Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) & Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Provident Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Salisbury Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Provident Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.52%. Salisbury Bancorp has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.91%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Salisbury Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 19.42% 8.31% 1.07% Salisbury Bancorp 20.13% 9.53% 0.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $55.65 million 2.95 $10.81 million N/A N/A Salisbury Bancorp $52.66 million 1.85 $11.14 million $3.93 8.75

Salisbury Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Provident Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats Salisbury Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices and 10 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.