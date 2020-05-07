Credit Suisse Group Trims Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price to $1,790.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Booking from $2,225.00 to $1,600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,434.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,771.77.

BKNG stock opened at $1,378.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,353.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,781.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking will post 47.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Booking by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

