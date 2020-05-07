Credit Suisse Group Lowers Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Price Target to GBX 240

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGGT. Societe Generale downgraded Meggitt to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Meggitt to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meggitt from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 342 ($4.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 382.83 ($5.04).

Shares of LON:MGGT opened at GBX 251.90 ($3.31) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 8.90. Meggitt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.15 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 271.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 541.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41.

In related news, insider Guy Berruyer purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £62,750 ($82,544.07). Also, insider Louisa Burdett acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 552 ($7.26) per share, with a total value of £30,360 ($39,936.86). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 36,555 shares of company stock worth $11,821,960.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

