Cranswick (LON:CWK) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,760 ($49.46) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,601.67 ($47.38).

Get Cranswick alerts:

LON CWK opened at GBX 3,680 ($48.41) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,454 ($32.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,020 ($52.88). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,538.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,414.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 25.95.

In other news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,367 ($44.29), for a total value of £16,835 ($22,145.49). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 725 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,726 ($49.01), for a total transaction of £27,013.50 ($35,534.73).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.