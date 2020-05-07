Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,301 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $568,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 166,293 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 184,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,205 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CTVA opened at $25.01 on Thursday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

