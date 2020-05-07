Cormark Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34).

Shares of TSE:CHW opened at C$5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 40.04, a current ratio of 41.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.38. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$3.33 and a twelve month high of C$11.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.50 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

