CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,631 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,377,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,651,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $25,800,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 406,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,530,000 after purchasing an additional 154,085 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 183.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 210,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 136,621 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $478,245.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,692,488.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $799,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,914,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,262. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COR. Robert W. Baird downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

NYSE:COR opened at $122.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.17. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $126.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

