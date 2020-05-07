Contrasting ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) and Acacia Mining (OTCMKTS:ABGLF)

ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) and Acacia Mining (OTCMKTS:ABGLF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ROHM CO LTD/ADR and Acacia Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ROHM CO LTD/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 Acacia Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

ROHM CO LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acacia Mining has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ROHM CO LTD/ADR and Acacia Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ROHM CO LTD/ADR 7.45% 4.03% 3.58% Acacia Mining N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ROHM CO LTD/ADR and Acacia Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ROHM CO LTD/ADR $3.60 billion 1.81 $408.97 million N/A N/A Acacia Mining $663.79 million 1.91 $58.87 million N/A N/A

ROHM CO LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Acacia Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ROHM CO LTD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ROHM CO LTD/ADR beats Acacia Mining on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ROHM CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through LSI, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifier and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensor and MEMS, digital power, display driver, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, microcontroller, analog, logic, and memory ICs. It also provides discrete semiconductor products, such as diodes, transistors, light-emitting diodes, and laser diodes; and modules comprising printheads, optical and power modules, and wireless communication and battery-less radio modules. In addition, the company offers power devices, including SiC power devices, IGBT, and IPM; passive devices, such as resistors and tantalum capacitors; opto devices comprising LEDs, LED displays, and optical sensors; and Intel chipsets. Its products are used for the industry, automotive, consumer electronics, and PC/communications applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Electronics Industry Corporation and changed its name to ROHM Co., Ltd. in 1981. ROHM Co., Ltd. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Acacia Mining Company Profile

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali. It also produces co-products, such as copper and silver. The company was formerly known as African Barrick Gold plc and changed its name to Acacia Mining plc in November 2014. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Acacia Mining plc is a subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corporation.

