Contrasting QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH)

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for QuickLogic and Ameri, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ameri 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuickLogic currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.29%. Given QuickLogic’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Ameri.

Profitability

This table compares QuickLogic and Ameri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -149.80% -89.87% -40.81% Ameri -14.04% -48.87% -20.08%

Risk & Volatility

QuickLogic has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameri has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.7% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Ameri shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of QuickLogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Ameri shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuickLogic and Ameri’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $10.31 million 3.71 -$15.44 million ($2.02) -2.26 Ameri $39.92 million 0.10 -$5.60 million N/A N/A

Ameri has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic.

Summary

Ameri beats QuickLogic on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. The company develops its solutions by incorporating various silicon platforms, such as EOS S3, EOS3 LV, EOS S3AI, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, as well as packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, SensiML analytics, and architecture consulting. In addition, it licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Ameri Company Profile

Ameri Holdings, Inc. specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both. The company was founded by Srinidhi Devanur in February 1994 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

