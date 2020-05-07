Contrasting Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR)

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) and Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and Black Hills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 38.56% 11.56% 4.11% Black Hills 11.27% 8.57% 2.86%

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Black Hills pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Black Hills pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Hills has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years. Black Hills is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Hills has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and Black Hills, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Black Hills 0 5 3 0 2.38

Black Hills has a consensus price target of $73.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.54%. Given Black Hills’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Hills is more favorable than CENTRAIS ELETRI/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and Black Hills’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENTRAIS ELETRI/S $7.03 billion 0.77 $2.72 billion N/A N/A Black Hills $1.73 billion 2.11 $199.31 million $3.53 16.51

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has higher revenue and earnings than Black Hills.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Black Hills shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Black Hills shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S beats Black Hills on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 71,684 kilometers of transmission lines and 6 power distributors that serve approximately 4.4 million consumers. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. This segment owns 939 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,858 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,054,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming. It also provides appliance repair services to residential customers through company technicians and third-party service providers; and constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers. This segment owns and operates approximately 4,700 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 41,158 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; 7 natural gas storage sites; and approximately 45,000 horsepower of compression and 600 miles of gathering lines. The Power Generation segment produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal generating plants; and sells the electric capacity and energy primarily to utilities under long-term contracts. The Mining segment produces coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming; and sells the coal to electric generation facilities. Black Hills Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

