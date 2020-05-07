Comparing Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) & International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Trip.com Group and International Money Express, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 8 6 0 2.43 International Money Express 0 5 3 0 2.38

Trip.com Group presently has a consensus target price of $31.26, indicating a potential upside of 28.85%. International Money Express has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.78%. Given International Money Express’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Trip.com Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.1% of International Money Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 19.97% 4.85% 2.42% International Money Express 6.74% 65.17% 12.86%

Risk and Volatility

Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trip.com Group and International Money Express’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $5.13 billion 2.62 $1.01 billion $1.16 20.91 International Money Express $319.60 million 1.17 $19.61 million $0.82 12.04

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than International Money Express. International Money Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats International Money Express on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brand names. The company has strategic partnership agreements with Meliá Hotels International, S.A. to provide access to membership offers and benefits on 400 Meliá hotels on Ctrip's Website and mobile app; and TripAdvisor, Inc. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in November 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

