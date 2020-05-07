Comparing Co-Diagnostics (CODX) & Its Competitors

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) is one of 132 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Co-Diagnostics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics -2,881.40% -160.48% -141.88% Co-Diagnostics Competitors -775.07% -99.81% -23.83%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Co-Diagnostics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Co-Diagnostics Competitors 1178 3818 6312 363 2.50

Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 79.08%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 13.27%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $220,000.00 -$6.20 million -39.83 Co-Diagnostics Competitors $1.42 billion $147.27 million -54.43

Co-Diagnostics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Co-Diagnostics. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics peers beat Co-Diagnostics on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.