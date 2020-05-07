Comparing Co-Diagnostics (CODX) & Its Competitors

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) is one of 132 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Co-Diagnostics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Co-Diagnostics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Co-Diagnostics
|-2,881.40%
|-160.48%
|-141.88%
|Co-Diagnostics Competitors
|-775.07%
|-99.81%
|-23.83%
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Co-Diagnostics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Co-Diagnostics
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Co-Diagnostics Competitors
|1178
|3818
|6312
|363
|2.50
Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 79.08%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 13.27%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
3.4% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Co-Diagnostics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Co-Diagnostics
|$220,000.00
|-$6.20 million
|-39.83
|Co-Diagnostics Competitors
|$1.42 billion
|$147.27 million
|-54.43
Co-Diagnostics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Co-Diagnostics. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Co-Diagnostics peers beat Co-Diagnostics on 11 of the 12 factors compared.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
