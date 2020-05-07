Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report sales of $149.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.74 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $149.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $596.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.51 million to $601.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $599.62 million, with estimates ranging from $584.63 million to $615.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

CBU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group cut shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.80. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 49.85%.

In other Community Bank System news, COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 4,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $269,234.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,051.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,530.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,503 shares of company stock worth $776,464. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Community Bank System by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 131.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 136.6% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

