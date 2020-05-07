Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 824,536 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824,536 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.38 and a 200 day moving average of $140.82. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

