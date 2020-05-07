Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $57.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

