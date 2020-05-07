Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.95. Cognex has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $59.14.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.89 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cognex by 2,251.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after acquiring an additional 275,588 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cognex by 7.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cognex by 16.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,086,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,095,000 after acquiring an additional 292,901 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Cognex by 15.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 304,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 41,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 20.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

