Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.03, but opened at $7.71. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Clovis Oncology shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 13,829,204 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLVS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lowered Clovis Oncology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Clovis Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,661,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,431 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $6,551,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at $3,812,000. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,056,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,712,000 after acquiring an additional 335,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $3,265,000. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $591.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28). The business had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 1,576.32% and a negative net margin of 280.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

About Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

