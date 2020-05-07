Cigna (NYSE:CI) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $223.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $183.43 on Monday. Cigna has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cigna will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,965,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at $16,883,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,780 shares of company stock worth $28,976,279. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

