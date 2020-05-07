Cigna Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $4.64 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Cigna in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the health services provider will earn $4.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.11. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.43.

Shares of CI opened at $183.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.49. Cigna has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 2,200 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total transaction of $442,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,267,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,796,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,780 shares of company stock valued at $28,976,279 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

