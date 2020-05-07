CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,412 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,020,000 after acquiring an additional 73,106 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,406,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,907,000 after acquiring an additional 49,354 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,211,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $67,327,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 933.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 775,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 700,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.27 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DSGX. BidaskClub upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

