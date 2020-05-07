CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,345.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,196.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,320.56. The stock has a market cap of $927.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.