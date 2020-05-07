CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 953 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 284,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after buying an additional 103,414 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Incyte by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Incyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Incyte from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.20.

INCY stock opened at $96.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $104.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($3.24). The firm had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 9,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $901,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $114,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,044. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

