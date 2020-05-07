CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 685 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $159,629,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 545.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 953,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,970,000 after purchasing an additional 805,327 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $86,867,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,718,000 after purchasing an additional 329,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock opened at $127.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $178.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.16 and its 200 day moving average is $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

