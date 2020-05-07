CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 667 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $3,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $286,475.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,567.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,272. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $99.48 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

