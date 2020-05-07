CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 392 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTWO shares. MKM Partners cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra dropped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $396,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,474 shares of company stock worth $26,248,029 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $127.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.27. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

