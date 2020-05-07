CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 38,323 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,323 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

NYSE VLO opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $78.61. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

