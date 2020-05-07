CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 371 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.08.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $108.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.