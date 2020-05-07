CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 341 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU stock opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.95. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $103.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $140,914.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,088.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.08.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.