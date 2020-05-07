CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 21,420 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,420 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.99.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

