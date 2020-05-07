CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 178 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $153.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $115.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

