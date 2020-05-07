CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,645 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ball by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 254,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 167,933 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLL stock opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.22. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on BLL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

