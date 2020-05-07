CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,612 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,927 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in VMware by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $486,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,896 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,743,098 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $211,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $92,521,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $29,289,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $40,902,000. Institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total value of $8,356,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,934,695.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,683 shares of company stock worth $22,575,871 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on VMware from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

Shares of VMW opened at $126.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

