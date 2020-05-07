CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 13,701 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,701 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,743,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,861,000 after purchasing an additional 614,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,385,000 after purchasing an additional 886,344 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,670,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,335,000 after purchasing an additional 594,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $71,214,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,271,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $21.54 on Thursday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $358.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.