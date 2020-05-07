CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 118 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,029.00.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at $20,453,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Debora J. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $822.82 per share, with a total value of $822,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,078.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $810.03 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $894.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,104.04.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

