CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 4,559 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. AJO LP bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $3,098,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 211,352 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,106 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 37,336 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $686,750.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $45.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBA has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.39.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

