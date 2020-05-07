CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.87.

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

