CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,671 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,632,000 after buying an additional 326,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after buying an additional 876,611 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

