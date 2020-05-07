CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,782 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

