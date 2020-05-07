CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 359.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 156,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.45.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

