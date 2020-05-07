CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,952 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $81.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.29). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $162.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

