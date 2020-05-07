CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,934,000 after buying an additional 61,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,412,000 after buying an additional 237,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,756,000 after buying an additional 23,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,554,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,678,000 after buying an additional 36,869 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $471.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.12 and a fifty-two week high of $491.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.95 and a beta of 0.61.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,987,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

