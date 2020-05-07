CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 14,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.73. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

