CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $97.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $164.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BOCOM International lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

