CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 401,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter worth about $889,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $80.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average is $92.03. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.78.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

