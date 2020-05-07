CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.05 Million Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 39.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 42,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 43.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 36.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

NYSE FLT opened at $240.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.93.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.52.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.