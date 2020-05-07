CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $8,530,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A opened at $77.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.54. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.73.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $1,070,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,662,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,911 shares of company stock worth $2,035,287.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.