CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,811 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of IVZ opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $21.61.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invesco news, Director C Robert Henrikson bought 12,660 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,798.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.