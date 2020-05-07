CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.78 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 131.6% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $38,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.87.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,032.36 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $915.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,078.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 60.99 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

