CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $44.39. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Metlife’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

