CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 236,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 117,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,948,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,560,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,540,000 after buying an additional 372,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of BK stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

